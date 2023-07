Bemidji Chamber visits Krigbaum and Jones, LTD

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Krigbaum and Jones, LTD, on opening at their new location at 1420 Beltrami Ave. NW, in Bemidji.

Krigbaum and Jones offers outsourced accounting services including bookkeeping, payroll and tax preparation, along with personal income tax services, business consulting, business management services and more.

For more information, visit www.bemidjicpa.com.