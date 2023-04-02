Bemidji Chamber congratulates Valerie and Mike Bruns on ownership of Lake-N-Woods Realty

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Valerie and Mike Bruns on their new ownership of Lake-N-Woods Realty, located at 1106 Paul Bunyan Drive SE, Suite 2, in Bemidji.

Lake-N-Woods Realty has grown from specializing in land and lakeshore to now also being one of Bemidji’s core agencies in residential real estate, a release said.

To view listings or learn more about Lake-N-Woods Realty, visit www.lakenwoods.com.