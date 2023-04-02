99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Chamber congratulates Valerie and Mike Bruns on ownership of Lake-N-Woods Realty

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Valerie and Mike Bruns on their new ownership of Lake-N-Woods Realty, located at 1106 Paul Bunyan Drive SE, Suite 2, in Bemidji. 

Lake-N-Woods Realty.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Russ Moen, Sylvia Wildgen and Betsie Curb, Realtors Chad Prestegard and Vanessa Osborn, Owners Valerie and Mike Bruns, Realtor Lisa Engman, Property Manager Naomi Retana, Ambassadors Ashley Stevens, Noemi Aylesworth, Benita Dingman and Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:27 AM

Lake-N-Woods Realty has grown from specializing in land and lakeshore to now also being one of Bemidji’s core agencies in residential real estate, a release said.

To view listings or learn more about Lake-N-Woods Realty, visit  www.lakenwoods.com.  

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
