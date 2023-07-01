Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Chamber congratulates TRC Bar and Grill

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Angela Paulson on becoming the new general manager and on the rebranding of TRC Bar and Grill, located at 468 Bemidji Road NW. 

Pictured from left: Ambassadors Ashley Stevens, Noemi Aylesworth, General Manager Angela Paulson, Kitchen Manager Seth Dreyer, Ambassador Betsie Curb and Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:00 AM

Formerly the Turtle River Chophouse, TRC offers a new casual menu in a family-friendly setting, food and drink specials, and entertainment in a variety of forms, including live music.

The restaurant is still owned by the Brother’s Group and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

To see the TRC Bar and Grill menu and learn more, visit trc-bar.com.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
