Bemidji Chamber congratulates TRC Bar and Grill

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Angela Paulson on becoming the new general manager and on the rebranding of TRC Bar and Grill, located at 468 Bemidji Road NW.

Formerly the Turtle River Chophouse, TRC offers a new casual menu in a family-friendly setting, food and drink specials, and entertainment in a variety of forms, including live music.

The restaurant is still owned by the Brother’s Group and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

To see the TRC Bar and Grill menu and learn more, visit trc-bar.com.