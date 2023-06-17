Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Bemidji Chamber congratulates Tim Mrazek on completion of Bixby Condos

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Tim Mrazek, of Jonzek LLC, on the completion of the Bixby Condos, located on Lake Bemidji’s south shore.  

Bixby Condos.jpg
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Barb Treat, Noemi Aylesworth, Lisa Hofstad, Jerry Downs, Building Maintenance Support Tim Spindler, President Tim Mrazek, daughters Marci Mrazek and Katie Smith, Mary Severson, and son-in-law Matt Smith, with Ambassadors Russ Moen, Brian Bissonette and Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall. 
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:36 AM

The 19,500-square-foot condominium development features 32 units with one, two and three-bedroom options along with heated indoor parking.

Condos are available for sale and lease, a release said.

