Bemidji Chamber congratulates Tim Mrazek on completion of Bixby Condos
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Tim Mrazek, of Jonzek LLC, on the completion of the Bixby Condos, located on Lake Bemidji’s south shore.
The 19,500-square-foot condominium development features 32 units with one, two and three-bedroom options along with heated indoor parking.
Condos are available for sale and lease, a release said.
