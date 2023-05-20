Bemidji Chamber congratulates Northwoods Bait and Tackle on expansion

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Aaron Schmitz and his team on the new location and expansion of Northwoods Bait and Tackle, located at 1728 Fern St. NW, in Bemidji.

With the expansion, Northwoods now offers hunting and archery products along with clothing, bait and tackle, a release said.

Northwoods Bait and Tackle is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.