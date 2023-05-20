99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Chamber congratulates Northwoods Bait and Tackle on expansion

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Aaron Schmitz and his team on the new location and expansion of Northwoods Bait and Tackle, located at 1728 Fern St. NW, in Bemidji.

Northwoods Bait & Tackle.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Russ Moen, Sylvia Wildgen, Cindy Todavich, Northwoods Bait and Tackle staff Will Pappenfus, owner Aaron Schmitz, staff Nathan Engelmeyer, Tanya Anderson, Cooper Hildreth and Ray Anderson, with Ambassador Betsie Curb, Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall and Ambassador Brian Bissonette.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:30 AM

With the expansion, Northwoods now offers hunting and archery products along with clothing, bait and tackle, a release said. 

With the expansion, Northwoods now offers hunting and archery products along with clothing, bait and tackle, a release said.

Northwoods Bait and Tackle is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. 


