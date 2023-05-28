99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Chamber congratulates new Peacemaker Resources director

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Linsey McMurrin on her new role as the executive director of Peacemaker Resources, 1826 Mikrantip Road SE. 

Peacemaker Resources.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Ashley Stevens and Benita Dingman, Peacemaker Resources Executive Director Linsey McMurrin, with Ambassadors Jerry Downs and Denae Alamano.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

Peacemaker Resources fosters communication, compassion and connection leading to respectful relationships and healthier individuals, families and communities.

Their team provides services for social and emotional learning, cultural responsiveness, trauma-responsive practices and more.

To learn more, visit  peacemakerresources.org.  

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
