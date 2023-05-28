Bemidji Chamber congratulates new Peacemaker Resources director

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Linsey McMurrin on her new role as the executive director of Peacemaker Resources, 1826 Mikrantip Road SE.

Peacemaker Resources fosters communication, compassion and connection leading to respectful relationships and healthier individuals, families and communities.

Their team provides services for social and emotional learning, cultural responsiveness, trauma-responsive practices and more.

To learn more, visit peacemakerresources.org.