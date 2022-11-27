Bemidji Chamber congratulates new owner of Pets Plus
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Chris Joy on becoming the new owner of Pets Plus, located at 2014 Anne St. NW in Bemidji.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Chris Joy on becoming the new owner of Pets Plus, located at 2014 Anne St. NW in Bemidji.
Pets Plus is a family-owned pet store specializing in customer service and quality pet products for dogs, cats, birds, small animals and more. Chris recently took over the family business from his mother and former owner Mary Joy.
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
The operators of Choose & Cut Fraser Firs in Rochester said they’ll have plenty of Christmas trees available all the way up until Christmas.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Minnesota Public Radio on moving to a new location at 201 Third St. NW, Suite 225, in downtown Bemidji.