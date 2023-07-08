Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Bemidji Chamber congratulates new American National Bank manager

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Aaron Kaiser on his new position as Branch Manager of American National Bank, 1317 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, in Bemidji. 

Pictured from left: Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, Ambassador Benita Dingman, Senior Customer Service Manager Breann Kuzel, Branch Manager Aaron Kaiser, Customer Service Representative Sabrina Bahe, Ambassadors Jill Beardsley and Betsie Curb.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:08 AM

American National Bank of Minnesota is a full-service bank offering a full line of commercial and consumer loan and deposit products and services. Kaiser has a long history with banking in the Bemidji area. 

