Bemidji Chamber congratulates new American National Bank manager
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Aaron Kaiser on his new position as Branch Manager of American National Bank, 1317 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, in Bemidji.
American National Bank of Minnesota is a full-service bank offering a full line of commercial and consumer loan and deposit products and services. Kaiser has a long history with banking in the Bemidji area.
