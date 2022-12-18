Bemidji Chamber congratulates Minnesota Public Radio on new location
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Minnesota Public Radio on moving to a new location at 201 Third St. NW, Suite 225, in downtown Bemidji.
Listeners can tune into MPR News at 91.3FM, YourClassical MPR at 88.5FM and stream MPR, including The Current at mpr.org.
