Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji Chamber congratulates Higgins Heating on new ownership

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Tony Ward as the new owner of Higgins Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Inc., located at 1632 Bemidji Ave. N.

Higgins.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Lisa Hofstad, Sylvia Wildgen, Benita Dingman, former owner Charlie Ward, owner Tony Ward, with Ambassadors Denae Alamano, Jill Beardsley and Jerry Downs.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 05, 2023 10:00 AM
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Tony Ward as the new owner of Higgins Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Inc., located at 1632 Bemidji Ave. N.

Tony took over in July from his father, Charlie Ward, who purchased the business in 2006. 

Since 1946, Higgins Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration has provided HVAC services for homeowners and businesses in Bemidji.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
