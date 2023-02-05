Bemidji Chamber congratulates Higgins Heating on new ownership

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Tony Ward as the new owner of Higgins Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Inc., located at 1632 Bemidji Ave. N.

Tony took over in July from his father, Charlie Ward, who purchased the business in 2006.

Since 1946, Higgins Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration has provided HVAC services for homeowners and businesses in Bemidji.