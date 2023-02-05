Bemidji Chamber congratulates Higgins Heating on new ownership
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Tony Ward as the new owner of Higgins Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Inc., located at 1632 Bemidji Ave. N.
Tony took over in July from his father, Charlie Ward, who purchased the business in 2006.
Since 1946, Higgins Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration has provided HVAC services for homeowners and businesses in Bemidji.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently welcomed Jeff Kampmeier as the new owner of Carquest Auto Parts, located at 710 Washington Ave. S, in Bemidji.
Starting Feb. 11, the restaurant in the former CK Dudley's location will reopen as The Northstar Speakeasy and owners Brian and Brittaney Winter hope to recreate some of the nostalgia of days gone by.
Customers can get $1 off any large or extra-large beverage on Friday and $1 of each purchase made throughout the weekend, Feb. 3-5, will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area.
Even if it's not a lucrative venture, the hobby of raising rabbits continues at this farm near Sebeka, Minnesota.