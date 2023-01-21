STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji Chamber congratulates Boss Lady Fitness on new location

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Boss Lady Fitness on their new location at 1710 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 110, in Bemidji. 

Boss Lady Fitness.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassador Brian Bissonette, Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, instructor Kristina Erickson, owner Beth VanEngelenhoven, instructors Melanie Schmidt and Susan Kaplan, and Ambassador Ashley Stevens.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 21, 2023 09:43 AM
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Boss Lady Fitness on their new location at 1710 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 110, in Bemidji. 

Boss Lady Fitness offers yoga, Zumba, kickboxing, pilates and more. Their goal is to provide a space where people can "create the healthiest and most confident versions of themselves," a release said.

To learn more, visit bossladybemidji.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
