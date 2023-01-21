Bemidji Chamber congratulates Boss Lady Fitness on new location
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Boss Lady Fitness on their new location at 1710 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 110, in Bemidji.
Boss Lady Fitness offers yoga, Zumba, kickboxing, pilates and more. Their goal is to provide a space where people can "create the healthiest and most confident versions of themselves," a release said.
To learn more, visit bossladybemidji.com.
