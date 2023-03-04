99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome The Yoga Studio

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Marnee McCormick on her new business, The Yoga Studio, located at 1000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 112, in Bemidji.

Pictured from left, in back: Ambassadors Brian Bissonette, Sylvia Wildgen, Sonja Zimmerman, Benita Dingman, Instructor Gwenia Fiskevold-Gould, Owner Marnee McCormick, Instructor Laura Carpenter with her daughter Tressa, Ambassadors Naomi Kapaun, Noemi Aylesworth, Lisa Hofstad, Ashley Stevens and Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall.
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 04, 2023 11:00 AM

The Yoga Studio, which will function as a co-op, offers flow classes, stretch and flow, yin yoga, yoga sculpt, kids yoga, workshops and more. To see a class schedule and learn more, visit  theyogastudiobji.com.  

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
