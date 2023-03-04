Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome The Yoga Studio

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Marnee McCormick on her new business, The Yoga Studio, located at 1000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, Suite 112, in Bemidji.

The Yoga Studio, which will function as a co-op, offers flow classes, stretch and flow, yin yoga, yoga sculpt, kids yoga, workshops and more. To see a class schedule and learn more, visit theyogastudiobji.com.

