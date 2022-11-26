Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome The Coffee District
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Madi Stone on her new business, The Coffee District, located at 501 Paul Bunyan Drive South.
The Coffee District offers specialty coffees, pastries and sandwiches on a seasonal menu.
