Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Minnesota Public Radio on moving to a new location at 201 Third St. NW, Suite 225, in downtown Bemidji.

The operators of Choose & Cut Fraser Firs in Rochester said they’ll have plenty of Christmas trees available all the way up until Christmas.

Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.

PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.

"Patina Jake’s was founded with a passion for all things vintage and antique," a release said. "Mark and manager Keturah Shongo-Gable are excited to share unique finds with the community."

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome Patina Jake's Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Mark Jacobson on his new business, Patina Jake’s, located at 32438 Westwood Drive in Cass Lake.

