Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome Patina Jake's
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Mark Jacobson on his new business, Patina Jake’s, located at 32438 Westwood Drive in Cass Lake.
"Patina Jake’s was founded with a passion for all things vintage and antique," a release said. "Mark and manager Keturah Shongo-Gable are excited to share unique finds with the community."
Learn more at patinajakesantiques.com.
