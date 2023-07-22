Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome MAC N the Box Food Truck

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Lenard Riley on his new business, MAC N the Box Food Truck, which serves gourmet mac and cheese dishes around the Bemidji area.

On top of penne noodles and homemade cheese sauce, MAC N the Box has pork burnt-end barbecue toppings, jalapeño popper mac and cheese, a lobster mac and cheese and much more, including vegan and gluten-friendly options, a release said.

Follow MAC N The Box Food Truck on Facebook for upcoming locations.