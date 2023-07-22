6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome MAC N the Box Food Truck

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Lenard Riley on his new business, MAC N the Box Food Truck, which serves gourmet mac and cheese dishes around the Bemidji area.

MAC N The Box.jpg
Pictured from left: Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, Ambassadors Sylvia Wildgen and Paula Howard, Adina Riley, owner Lenard Riley, Ambassadors Jordan Anderson, Jill Beardsley, Noemi Aylesworth and Brian Bissonette.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:30 AM

On top of penne noodles and homemade cheese sauce, MAC N the Box has pork burnt-end barbecue toppings, jalapeño popper mac and cheese, a lobster mac and cheese and much more, including vegan and gluten-friendly options, a release said.

Follow MAC N The Box Food Truck on Facebook for upcoming locations.

By Pioneer Staff Report
