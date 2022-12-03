SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome Los Tapatios

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Ruben and Cecilia Aceves on their new restaurant Los Tapatios, located at 1204 Paul Bunyan Drive NW in Bemidji. 

Los Tapatios.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Karl Bleser, Naomi Kapaun, Benita Dingman and Brian Bissonette, Owners Jonathan Aceves, Ruben Aceves, Cecilia Aceves, Chamber Executive Director Abby Randall, and Ambassadors Lisa Hofstad, Sylvia Wildgen and Russ Moen.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 03, 2022 09:30 AM
Share
The Los Tapatios menu features a wide variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as many freshly prepared Tex-Mex dishes, a release said.

The Aceves family originates from the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, where they call locals the nickname "tapatios," which is where the name of the restaurant comes from. To learn more, visit  lostapatiosmn.com.

