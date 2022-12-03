Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome Los Tapatios

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Ruben and Cecilia Aceves on their new restaurant Los Tapatios, located at 1204 Paul Bunyan Drive NW in Bemidji.

The Los Tapatios menu features a wide variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as many freshly prepared Tex-Mex dishes, a release said.

The Aceves family originates from the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, where they call locals the nickname "tapatios," which is where the name of the restaurant comes from. To learn more, visit lostapatiosmn.com.