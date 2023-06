Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome KIN Asian Market

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Keng Dechawuth on his new business, KIN Asian Market, located at 1426 Bemidji Ave. N, in Bemidji.

KIN Asian Market will offer a wide range of grocery items such as snacks, beverages, sauces, spices and other ingredients imported from a number of Asian countries including Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, China, Vietnam and Korea, a release said.

They will also soon offer ready-to-eat food, desserts and more.