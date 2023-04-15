Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors congratulate The Hair Affair on new location

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated owners Calyn and Matthew Lalone of The Hair Affair on their expansion and new location at 305 Park Ave. NW in Bemidji.

The Hair Affair has been in business for seven years in Bemidji and will soon expand services and have new cosmetologists joining their team.

The Hair Affair also houses Aurora Esthetics, which is owned and operated by Aurora Anderson.

"The Lalones have transformed what was last known at T. Juan’s and turned it into a spacious salon, while also saving some of the T. Juan’s flare," a release said.