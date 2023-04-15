99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors congratulate The Hair Affair on new location

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated owners Calyn and Matthew Lalone of The Hair Affair on their expansion and new location at 305 Park Ave. NW in Bemidji. 

The Hair Affair.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassadors Sylvia Wildgen, Chad Harding, Owner of Aurora Esthetics Aurora Anderson, Cosmetologist Kasey Mistic, Ambassador Noemi Aylesworth, Hair Affair Owners Calyn and Matthew Lalone, Cosmetologists Rachel Goodwin, Alice Allen and Emma Brown, with Ambassadors Colleen Schulke, Brian Bissonette, Lisa Hofstad and Barb Treat. Not pictured: Cosmetologist Wendy Brown.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:00 AM

The Hair Affair has been in business for seven years in Bemidji and will soon expand services and have new cosmetologists joining their team.

The Hair Affair also houses Aurora Esthetics, which is owned and operated by Aurora Anderson. 

"The Lalones have transformed what was last known at T. Juan’s and turned it into a spacious salon, while also saving some of the T. Juan’s flare," a release said.

