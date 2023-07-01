Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors congratulate new Lumberjack Shack owners

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Jennifer and Les Hiltz on becoming the new owners of the Lumberjack Shack, located at 100 Third St. NW, in downtown Bemidji.

The Lumberjack Shack, which Jennifer and Les took over from her mother, has a variety of Bemidji souvenirs including Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox gifts, ornaments, T-shirts and much more. The shop will be open year-round, seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.