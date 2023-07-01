Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors congratulate new Lumberjack Shack owners

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Jennifer and Les Hiltz on becoming the new owners of the Lumberjack Shack, located at 100 Third St. NW, in downtown Bemidji. 

Pictured from left: Ambassadors Russ Moen, Jill Beardsley, Owners Jennifer and Les Hiltz, Ambassadors Jerry Downs and Brian Bissonette.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:03 PM

The Lumberjack Shack, which Jennifer and Les took over from her mother, has a variety of Bemidji souvenirs including Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox gifts, ornaments, T-shirts and much more. The shop will be open year-round, seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
