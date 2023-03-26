99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors congratulate Ally’s Corner

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated the owners of Ally’s Corner on the merger of their two previous businesses.

Ally's Corner.JPG
Pictured from left: Ambassador Benita Dingman, Owners Kelly Speck and Angie Behr, with Ambassadors Noemi Aylesworth and Barb Treat.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:42 AM

Ally’s Corner, located at 228 Fourth St. NW, in downtown Bemidji, sells repurposed furniture, home goods, vintage items, clothing, upscale yarn, jewelry, milk paint and more. Ally’s Corner also features The Hub, a space that can be rented for birthday parties for children, showers, meetings, team building events and more, a release said.

Owners Kelly Speck and Angie Behr will lead children through a take-home art project for birthday parties and also host many art nights for adults of all ages. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
