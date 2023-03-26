Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors congratulate Ally’s Corner

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated the owners of Ally’s Corner on the merger of their two previous businesses.

Ally’s Corner, located at 228 Fourth St. NW, in downtown Bemidji, sells repurposed furniture, home goods, vintage items, clothing, upscale yarn, jewelry, milk paint and more. Ally’s Corner also features The Hub, a space that can be rented for birthday parties for children, showers, meetings, team building events and more, a release said.

Owners Kelly Speck and Angie Behr will lead children through a take-home art project for birthday parties and also host many art nights for adults of all ages. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.