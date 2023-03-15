Sanford Health welcomes Rachel Sanders, APRN, CNP, to the urgent care team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Rachel Sanders, APRN, CNP, to the urgent care team at the Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic.

Rachel attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe in Monroe, LA where she completed her undergraduate degree. She later obtained her graduate degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in Arlington, TX.

Nurse practitioner Rachel Sanders provides same-day care for minor illnesses and injuries. The conditions she treats include cold and flu symptoms, coughs, sore throats, earaches, infections including urinary, sinus and eye, minor cuts, lacerations and burns, skin conditions including rashes, poison ivy and insect bites and sprains and strains.

When asked of her idea of care, Rachel shared “I strive to provide compassionate and timely care while giving an accurate diagnosis to ensure optimal health in the community.”

Rachel enjoys spending her time camping and cheering on the LSU football team. She is also a proud parent of two boys and one girl.

To learn more about Rachel, visit sanfordhealth.org.