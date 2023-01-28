Sanford Health welcomes Nicole Thompson, DNP, APRN, FNP, to the wound care and podiatry team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Nicole Thompson, DNP, APRN, FNP, to the wound care and podiatry team at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Nicole attended Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN, where she obtained her undergraduate degree in nursing. She later completed graduate school in nursing at Creighton University in Omaha, NE.

Nicole provides specialized care for podiatric services, wound healing and ostomy management. She joins the podiatric team which specializes in diagnosing and treating a multitude of conditions below the knee. She treats a variety of wounds, including acute and chronic wounds, pressure injuries, surgical wounds and venous ulcers. To treat wounds, Nicole uses a variety of wound products such as negative pressure wound therapy and compression wraps. Nicole counsels’ patients and family members about self-management on prevention and treatment plan for health issues, tailoring care to the patients’ individual circumstances.

When asked of her idea of care, Nicole shared, “I make a dedicated effort to provide holistic health care through evidenced-based practice. I strongly encourage patients to be an active part of their care by including them in a decision-making process and treatment plan.”

In her free time, Nicole enjoys being outdoors, spending time on the lake, hunting and playing tennis. She also finds interest in spending time with her family and dog.