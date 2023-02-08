Sanford Health welcomes Michael Joannides, MD, to the bariatric surgery team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Michael Joannides, MD, to the bariatric surgery team at the Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic.

Dr. Joannides grew up in Eden Prairie, MN before he was recruited to play baseball at Pitzer College in Claremont, CA where he obtained his undergraduate degree. He later attended medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine in West Indies, Grenada. Dr. Joannides completed his residencies with general surgery at Louisiana State University in New Orleans, LA, and University of Illinois Chicago - Mount Sinai in Chicago, IL. He later completed fellowships in minimally invasive surgery at Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists in Overland Park, KS and in trauma critical care at the Orlando Health Medical Center in Orlando, FL.

Dr. Joannides specializes in bariatric and general surgery. He performs minimally invasive surgery and is especially experienced in surgery of the foregut. Dr. Joannides surgically treats obesity, reflux and hiatal hernias.

When asked of his idea of care, Dr. Joannides shared, “When it comes to metabolic surgical operations, I will assess each patient as a whole and decide which procedure best fits them. Obesity is a multi-faceted approach with multiple causes so I will help pin down the root cause of each patient by working with a Bariatric team to help with nutrition, exercise, hormone imbalances, sleep, etc. I want to offer the best results for everyone.” Dr. Joannides is happy to be back in Minnesota near friends and family to offer his surgical services.

In his free time, Dr. Joannides enjoys exploring new restaurants of all types of cuisine. He also enjoys staying active by going to the gym, hiking, participating in various sports including tennis, golf, volleyball, racquetball, recreational softball/baseball, swimming, basketball.

To learn more about Dr. Joannides, please visit sanfordhealth.org.