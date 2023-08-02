Sanford Health welcomes Lilian Wong, MD, MPH, to the pediatrics team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Lilian Wong, MD, MPH, to the pediatrics team at the Sanford Bemidji Clinic, 1611 Anne St.

Dr. Wong attended medical school in Singapore, at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, a cosmopolitan city-state in South-East Asia. She completed a one-year residency in Psychiatry and three-year residency in General Pediatrics at Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine (SOM) in Roanoke, VA. Dr. Wong also did a one-year fellowship in Pediatric Neurology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD. She is board certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Dr. Wong (who also goes by Dr. Lil at the clinic) is a pediatrician who provides care for children of all ages. She specializes in well child checks, preventive health and health education, common childhood illnesses, growth development disorders, early childhood speech and language developmental concerns, supportive counseling, neurological conditions and travel health.

Having lived in different societies, caring for families from more than 60 different countries, Dr. Wong has unique life and work experience, skills, and understanding of healthcare delivery at the front line as a clinician and at the healthcare systems level.

When asked of her idea of care, Dr. Wong shared, “I am a conscientious but cautious advocate for the transformation of pediatric health services worldwide and am passionate about serving underprivileged children.”

Dr. Wong enjoys good restaurants, travel, photography, concerts, and crime and detective mystery shows.

To learn more about Dr. Wong, please visit sanfordhealth.org.