Sanford Health welcomes Jessica Williams, APRN, CNP,  to the  women’s health team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Jessica Williams to the women’s health team at the Sanford Bemidji Main Clinic.

Jessica attended the University of Phoenix in Tempe, AZ, where she obtained her undergraduate degree in nursing. She later achieved her graduate degree in nursing from the University of Colorado in Denver, CO. Jessica is also board certified by the National Certification Corporation: Women’s Health Care Nurse Practitioner.

Jessica Williams, nurse practitioner, specializes in obstetrics and gynecology. She specializes in birth control counseling, IUD insertions, menstrual irregularities, Nexplanon, and well women exams. Jessica treats women’s health care concerns across their lifespan and provides care for the whole woman from menarche to menopause.

When asked of her idea of care, Jessica shared “I want to create an environment where I can walk with you through your life journey, providing empathetic, patient centered care.”

In her free time, Jessica enjoys chasing after her three kids and their activities. In her free time, she also enjoys reading, listening to podcasts and relaxing at home with her husband and three dogs.

For more information about Jessica Williams, please visit sanfordhealth.org. To schedule an appointment please call Sanford Bemidji Women’s Clinic 218-333-5289.