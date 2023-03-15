Sanford Health welcomes Dinithi DevaAdithiya-Appuhamy, PMHNP, APRN, CNP, to the psychiatry team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Dinithi DevaAdithiya-Appuhamy, PMHNP, APRN, CNP, to the psychiatry team at Sanford Health Behavioral Health Bemidji.

Dinithi attended both undergraduate and graduate school at Winona State University in Winona, MN. She later completed an internship with Gunderson Health System in La Crosse, WI where she obtained valuable knowledge and experience. Dinithi is also board certified by the Psychiatric-Mental Health NP.

Dinithi provides psychiatric care, treating anxiety, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, thought disorders, trauma-related disorders, psychotic disorders and developmental disorders. Her services include providing mental health education and counseling, obtaining a patient’s medical history, prescribing medications, performing physical exams, ordering, performing and interpreting lab and diagnostic tests.

In her free time, Dinithi enjoys cooking, baking, drawing, crafts and spending time with her family and two cats. She was born and raised in Negomba, Sri Lanka.

To learn more about Dinithi, please visit sanfordhealth.org.