Sanford Health welcomes Cassandra Whitney, APRN, CRNA to the anesthesiology team

Sanford Health in Bemidji welcomes Cassandra Whitney, APRN, CRNA to the anesthesiology team at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Cassandra obtained her undergraduate degree in nursing with a minor in psychology and biology from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN. She later attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND, where she completed her doctorate of nursing practice in nurse anesthesia.

Cassandra Whitney specializes in providing anesthesia services to patients of all ages, regional anesthesia, evaluating, diagnosing and treating pain, monitoring sedation anesthesia patients, performing spinal anesthesia, epidurals for labor and pain management and various peripheral nerve blocks, invasive vascular access, peripheral and neuraxial analgesia for pain relief, using ultrasound to place arterial and central lines, providing anesthesia during procedures related to general surgery, vascular, cardiovascular, thoracic, neurology, plastics, oral and maxillofacial, gynecology, obstetrics, gynecology, obstetrics, orthopedics, ophthalmology, interventional radiology, GI/endoscopy, and urology. She also treats acute, chronic, and post-operative pain management.

When asked of her idea of care, Cassandra shared, “I support the concept of patient-centered medical care, by providing quality evidence-based practice that is tailored to meet each individual patient’s needs. I also believe in practicing interprofessional collaboration with other medical providers, due to the significant impact it has on effectively and safely managing the patient’s disease process or acute medical condition.”

In her free time, Cassandra enjoys spending time with her family and friends, as well as traveling and exploring the outdoors.

To learn more about Cassandra Whitney, please visit sanfordhealth.org.