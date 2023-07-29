RiverWood Bank welcomes David Olderman, the latest addition to our RiverWood family! David joins us as a Business Banking Officer at our Downtown Bemidji Branch.

Originally from the vibrant city of St. Louis, Missouri, David has now made Bemidji his cherished home, where he resides with his loving wife, Libby, and their three wonderful children.

With a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, David brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Prior to joining RiverWood, he served as a Property Manager for the esteemed Kroenke Group in Occidental Management.

When he’s not busy serving our customers, David loves immersing himself in the beauty of the great outdoors. Camping, canoeing, fishing, bow hunting, and playing volleyball are just a few of his passions!

We couldn’t be more excited to have David on our team. We are confident that his expertise and dedication will significantly impact our bank and the Bemidji community.

As a RiverWood Employee-Owner, David is eager to serve our valued customers and contribute to the growth and success of our organization.

Once again, a heartfelt welcome aboard, David! Together, we look forward to achieving great things as part of the RiverWood team.

