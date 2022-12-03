RiverWood Bank Promotes Debbie Rohder to HR Manager

RiverWood Bank is pleased to announce that Debbie Rohder has been promoted to HR Manager. Debbie joined the bank in May 2006. Throughout her time, Debbie has worked in various positions, including Teller, Personal Banker, Consumer Lender, Investment Representative, Financial Advisor Assistant, and Operations Specialist. Her broad background and experience provide a great knowledge base for an HR role. We are fortunate to have Debbie on our team and excited to provide this career growth opportunity. RiverWood Bank has 11 locations in northern and central Minnesota. RiverWood’s Mission is to empower employees to exceed customer expectations, so that they are the most trusted and respected bank in the communities they serve. Learn more at RiverWoodBank.com. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.