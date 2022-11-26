KodaBank names Casper Bemidji Market President

KodaBank is proud to announce Hunter Casper as its Market President of the Bemidji branch. Casper, a graduate from Bemidji State University, started his banking career in 2019. He brings a great amount of leadership experience from his previous role as Bank President of Frandsen Bank & Trust in Ada, MN.

About KodaBank

KodaBank is an independently owned community bank with locations in Drayton, Minto, Cavalier, Neche, Pembina, Walhalla, Grand Forks, and Hamilton, North Dakota and Stephen, Kennedy, and Bemidji, Minnesota. KodaBank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and business banking solutions.

KodaBank also recently broke ground on a new bank at 3181 42nd St. South, Fargo, with a summer 2023 opening date.

Learn more at www.kodabank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.