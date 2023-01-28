Dr. Heather Zimmel Joins Hearing Wellness Center

The Hearing Wellness Center of Bemidji is excited to announce Dr. Heather Zimmel is joining their team. Dr. Zimmel had sold her practice, Advantage Audiology and Hearing Healthcare to the Hearing Wellness Center in 2019. For the past 3+ years, Dr. Zimmel has, and continues to provide audiological services for Indian Health Services. Dr. Zimmel looks forward to serving both previous and new patients at the Hearing Wellness Center every Monday. To schedule with Dr. Zimmel, call 218-333-8833.