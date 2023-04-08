Deerwood Bank Names Clinton Cornell Vice President of Business Banking

Bemidji - Deerwood Bank has promoted Clinton Cornell to Vice President of Business Banking at its Bemidji location. A graduate of Bemidji State University, Cornell has been with Deerwood for more than 7 years, starting as a Business Banker in the fall of 2015. Over the last few years, Cornell has partnered with several Minnesota organizations to grow Deerwood Bank’s commercial business throughout Bemidji and its surrounding communities. In his new role as VP of Business Banking, Cornell will assist customers with business banking services and financing needs, as well as analyze financial statements and the underwriting of loans. “The best part of my job is learning about the businesses that we partner with - how they operate, who they serve, and how they have success. Working in the Bemidji Community is such a unique opportunity due to the diverse group of businesses that we have around us, and I continue to learn more and more about the amazing organizations that are found here in northern Minnesota. I look forward to continuing to work with our community businesses for all their banking needs.” said Cornell. In his free time, Cornell enjoys spending time with his girlfriend, Kaylin, and their many pets and animals. On a warm day, you can probably find Cornell out on the golf course or cooking up some tasty food with friends and family. Deerwood Bank has 12 offices throughout central and northern Minnesota-including Bemidji, Brainerd, Deerwood, Grand Rapids -and the Twin Cities. Contact Clinton: Office : 218-759-6919 Email : clinton.cornell@deerwoodbank.com