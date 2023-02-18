Arise Wealth Management Exits Ameriprise and Goes Independant

Golden State, a registered investment advisor, is pleased to announce the addition of Arise Wealth Management (“Arise”), an all-woman team located in Park Rapids and Bemidji, Minnesota, where they will operate as independent advisor representatives. The Arise team is led by Gina Rypkema, a private wealth advisor, and is accompanied by her fellow advisor teammates, Donna Gunderson, Shelley Lof and Nancy McCoyne as well as her supporting staff. The high energy, driven team takes the leap from Ameriprise and starts their own independent financial advisory firm, which offers greater investment product flexibility and enhanced wealth management technology when it comes to helping their clients address their financial needs. Gina boasts over 21 years of industry experience and is focused on helping her clients feel confident and in control of their financial life. Her methodology is to prepare her clients for whatever life brings. Donna Gunderson has been helping clients build and preserve their wealth for over 12 years and takes an approach that helps to strengthen portfolio potential. Shelley Lof brings over 16 years of experience and provides an elevated level of service when it comes to building wealth and planning for retirement. Nancy McCoyne has serviced clients for six years as part of the Arise Wealth Management team and looks forward to working one-on-one with clients. Visit www.arisewm.com for more information. The Arise tagline, A Partnership for Financial Peace , sums up the passion and dedication they have for each client they work with. “It’s about planning ahead for the life events you know about and the ones you don’t expect. That is where we place our focus,” says Gina Rypkema. “The level of camaraderie among this group is second to none and demonstrates the desire to work closely with their clients to help achieve financial freedom. We are thrilled to have the Arise team join our community of advisors,” says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State. Golden State supports Arise in the capacity of operations, compliance, technology and other various resources. Visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.