American Engineering Testing (AET) Opens New Office in Bemidji

American Engineering Testing, Inc. (AET), an industry-leading engineering consulting and testing firm, is pleased to announce the opening of our newest location in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The new AET Bemidji office, located at 3940 Minnkota Ave NW, is one of eight offices in Minnesota and provides comprehensive geotechnical, pavement, environmental, and forensic engineering; construction materials engineering and testing, petrography/chemistry, and building sciences.

“The Bemidji office was opened to better serve our current clients and to support the needs of future public and private construction in the area” explains Jake Voigt, Engineer, and Bemidji Manager.

“AET has a long history of strategic expansions, and we look forward to offering clients in this region a diverse range of engineering consulting and testing services from the design phase through project completion and beyond,” adds Jeremy Cox, Vice President of the Western Division for AET.

To learn more about American Engineering Testing, visit: www.teamaet.com. About AET:

Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, we are an employee-owned engineering consulting firm. We specialize in geotechnical, pavement, environmental, and forensic engineering; construction materials engineering and testing; petrography/chemistry; and building sciences. AET serves regional, national, and international clients from 20 offices across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.