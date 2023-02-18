Affinity Plus Promotes Jenny Neubeck to Vice President, Remote Services

ST. PAUL, MINN. - Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus), one of the fastest growing credit unions in Minnesota, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jenny Neubeck to vice president of remote services in Bemidji, Minnesota. Neubeck will lead all contact center and remote services initiatives to serve the needs of new, potential and longtime members.

“When Jenny started with Affinity Plus back in 2012, it was clear she was a fast learner with exceptional leadership skills,” said Corey Rupp, chief retail officer. “Over the years her leadership skills and willingness to take on new challenges have only grown, and we’re all so excited to see how she will put those skills and positive energy to work in this new role.”

Neubeck brings more than 11 years of experience at Affinity Plus to her new role. She started at Affinity Plus as a member relations manager and worked her way up to her most recent role as director of remote services. She has led many key initiatives for the credit union, including a conversion to digital banking and a recent implementation of pindrop authentication services. Additionally, Neubeck led the member contact side of how Affinity Plus works with members digitally via email, texting, chat and video banking.

Prior to joining Affinity Plus, Neubeck worked as a systems administrator and data processing coordinator at Bemidji State University and as an admissions representative for Northwest Technical College.

“Working at Affinity Plus has made me feel like I can provide services that truly have an impact on people,” Neubeck said. “I’m so excited to take that to the next level and continue to support people in the Bemidji community.” About Affinity Plus

Based in St. Paul, Minn., Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that puts people first above profits. Members of Affinity Plus receive maximum value through competitive rates, minimal fees, and unique, member-centric products and programs. Established in 1930, Affinity Plus has 30 branches located throughout Minnesota and is owned by nearly 250,000 members. Affinity Plus has more than $4 billion in assets. Additional information is available at www.affinityplus.org or by calling (800) 322-7228.