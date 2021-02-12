MINNEAPOLIS — Justin R. Lessman, general manager and co-owner of Jackson-based Livewire Printing Co. and publisher of the Jackson County Pilot, the Lakefield Standard and the Livewire, is the new president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association.

Lessman was elected president at the organization’s annual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11.

He assumes the office most recently held by Chris Knight, regional president/publisher for APG’s northern Minnesota region. Knight will transition to the position of past president on the MNA Board of Directors.

Chad Koenen of Henning Publications is the association’s new first vice president, Crystal Miller of the Albert Lea Tribune is second vice president, and Diann Drew of Alexandria Echo Press is third vice president. Other board members are Mark Weber of APG-East Central Minnesota, Tara Brandl of the Tracy Area Headlight Herald, Lisa Schwarz of the St. Cloud Times and the newly elected Kelly Boldan of the West Central Tribune of Willmar.

Lessman joined Livewire Printing Co. in 2008 and helped lead the flagship Jackson County Pilot to first-place general excellence honors in the MNA’s Better Newspaper Contest for several years and to the title of Minnesota’s Most Outstanding Weekly Newspaper and the coveted Mills Trophy in 2015.

The MNA is the voluntary trade association of all general-interest newspapers in the state of Minnesota, acting on behalf of the state’s newspaper press; representing its members in the Legislature and in court; managing local, regional, national newspaper advertising placement; operating a press release service; and working to enhance the quality of the state’s newspapers.