Gophers coach Whalen signs endorsement deal with Bell Bank

“Coach Whalen has been an outstanding ambassador for the entire state of Minnesota,” said Michael Solberg, president and CEO of Bell Bank. “As we expand our markets, especially in the Twin Cities, Lindsay’s work with us will help build brand awareness. Her accomplishments and responsibilities as a professional basketball player, Olympic gold medalist and major college coach make her a role model whose values match up well with Bell’s.”

The head women’s basketball coach at the University of Minnesota, Whalen, from Hutchinson, played for the Gophers where she became the only four-time team MVP in school history, led the team to its first-ever NCAA Final Four appearance, and had her jersey retired in 2005. Drafted by Connecticut, she starred for the Minnesota Lynx, winning four WNBA championships, two world championships and two Olympic gold medals.

Bell’s “champion” partners also include Timberwolves player Tyus Jones, country musician and sports radio personality Chris Hawkey, professional golfers Tom Hoge and Amy Olson and The Blenders musical group.