1785 — The first milk deliveries came in Vermont, in barrels. Consumers would meet the milk man with “jugs, pails or jars,” to be filled. Milk men would portion the milk house-by-house out of a metal milk barrel.

1878 — The Lester Milk Co. invents the the Lester Milk Jar, allowing milk sold in glass bottles in 1879.

1884 — Henry D. Thatcher of Pottsdam, N.Y., invents a new glass bottle, including a “cap.” Bottles were sealed with waxed foil caps. Milkmen would pick up empty glass bottles along their route, clean them and reuse them.

1890s — Dairies started pasteurizing milk, treating it with temperatures to reduce the threat of of bacterial diseases.

1920s — Companies etched advertisements and designs on the bottles. Without refrigeration, daily deliveries prevent spoilage. Customers would place orders with milkmen.

1930s and 1940s — Electric refrigeration replaces “ice boxes.” Grocery stores change things. Most other regular staples — produce, meat, bread and dry goods — had dedicated storefronts.

Post WWII — Populations move to suburbs, increasing costs for milk trucks. Car travel makes consumers more mobile. Matt Novak, in a 2012 Smithsonian.com article, wrote that as the milkman’s expenses increased he was forced to raise prices on his products, which caused families to just tack on milk … to their supermarket grocery lists.”

1950s — Square wax paper cartons and plastic containers replace bottles.

1963 — USDA says 29.7% of milk consumed is delivered to homes.

1976 — 6.9% of American milk sales are delivered to homes.

2005 — 0.4% of milk is delivered to homes.