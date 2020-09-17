ST. PAUL — Minnesota Milk Producers Association named Rep. Collin Peterson as its 2020 Legislator of the Year.

As congressman and current House Agriculture Committee Chairman, Peterson has been an agricultural advocate for 30 years serving the Seventh Congressional District of Minnesota.

“He really listens to the concerns that dairy farmers have,” said Dave Buck, Minnesota Milk President. “He truly understands the implications of dairy policy better than any lawmaker that we work with.”

Peterson is in his second term as chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, which has jurisdiction over a wide range of agriculture and rural development issues, including the Farm Bill, renewable energy, disaster assistance, nutrition, crop insurance, conservation, rural development, international trade, futures market regulation, animal and plant health, agricultural research, bioterrorism, forestry and others.

Peterson was presented the award recently at Sand Hill Dairy in Perham, Minn.