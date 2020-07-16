ST. PAUL — Minnesota's 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned Aug. 12 at a private banquet for the 10 candidates and their families. The ceremony will be live-streamed through the Princess Kay Facebook page.

While the Minnesota State Fair is canceled for 2020, the butter-rich tradition of the newly crowned Princess Kay's likeness being sculptured from a butter block will continue Aug. 13. The sculpting will take place in the butter booth inside the Dairy Building at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, longtime butter sculptor Linda Christensen, of California, will not be traveling to Minnesota this year but will participate virtually in the sculpting of the 2020 Princess Kay. Christensen will return to Minnesota in 2021 for her 50th year of involvement in the carving of Princess Kay.



Minnesota sculptor Gerry Kulzer, an artist and teacher from Litchfield, will be sculpting all 10 of the individual butter sculptures this August. Kulzer has been apprenticing at this event for the past two years.

Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for dairy.

The Princess Kay program is sponsored by Midwest Dairy and funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff program.