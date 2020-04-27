WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Plans are being put in place to begin euthanizing hogs at the JBS Pork plant in Worthington, according to Congressman Collin Peterson.

“It’s what we have to do,” Peterson, D-Minn., said Monday, April 27. Large meat processing facilities in the Midwest have suspended operations as workers have become infected by the COVID-19 virus.

The closures have left pork producers with no place to bring market-ready hogs, and they are unable to hold on to them. Smaller processors have increased their take of animals, but cannot manage the large numbers of animals.

The JBS Pork plant and the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., both suspended processing operations due to the pandemic.

Peterson, who represents Minnesota's 7th District in the U.S. House, is chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture.

At this point, the Smithfield plant has declined to participate in euthanizing hogs, according to Peterson.

The two plants process just over one-half of the pork raised in Minnesota, Thom Petersen, Minnesota Department of Agriculture commissioner, told reporters during a COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

In response to his urging, Congressman Peterson said JBS Pork has agreed to re-engineer its plant to euthanize the hogs using the same processes as it does when slaughtering. Instead of continuing on the conveyor line for processing, the carcasses will be removed.

A portion of the carcasses will be rendered at the plant. A larger share will be transported to landfills at sites to be determined. There is also the possibility that some of the carcasses could be incinerated.

The plans for handling the euthanized animals are still being developed, and all options are being examined, Peterson said.

The Worthington plant has the capacity to euthanize roughly 13,000 hogs per day, he said. He has been told there is a need to handle 70,000 to 100,000 hogs a day that cannot be processed due to the closing of meat processing facilities in the country.

Peterson said that the meat processors are working with state and federal representatives to find ways to safely resume processing. He said it could take two to three weeks or more before processing can be resumed. It's likely that processing when it resumes will have to occur at a slower pace due to safety needs.

At the JBS plant, Peterson said the goal is to transition into processing as the means to safely do so are developed. A portion of the animals arriving at the plant could be euthanized to be removed, while eventually a larger share could be diverted to processing.

The congressman said he is working with both the United States Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Department of Agriculture to work out compensation to pork producers for their losses. JBS has agreed to take on the costs to euthanize the animals on its own.

Peterson will be speaking with national agricultural reporters on a conference call Tuesday to describe the efforts. He will be in Worthington with state officials on Wednesday to provide more details.

A number of pork producers have already been forced to euthanize their hogs, he said. He noted that it is very hard on the mental and emotional well-being of producers, which is why he turned to JBS Pork for help.

He emphasized that the focus remains on finding safe ways to reopen processing operations and minimize the disruption to the food chain and supply.