PRESTON, Minn. — When the hogs are ready, they're ready now, said Dave Mensink, a hog farmer from the Preston area.

"When a hog is ready, say about 275 or 280 pounds, it can easily gain about five or 10 pounds a day," Mensink said. "Their value decreases as they get too big. Then you're faced with a real big deduction, if you can get them in at all."

If farmers can't get them into a processing plant before the hog gets too big, said David Preisler, CEO of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association, then the hogs have to be euthanized.

"We have a number of farms where they have pigs that are ready for market but they have nowhere to go," Preisler said.

Nationwide, the capacity for processing hogs is down about 100,000 head, Preisler said. About 40,000 of that came from the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., and the JBS plant in Worthington, two facilities within about an hour of one another. Other plants are only operating at partial capacity.

Mansink, who also serves as current president of Minnesota Pork, said the processor where he sends his hogs is operating at about 70 percent, and a few loads he's sent out have been cut back.

The glut of hogs has led to a drop in the price of finished swine. At this point, Preisler said, the price has dropped to about half the cost of raising them.

One of the problems is there is no backup plan. Preisler said that if just one or two plants closed down, processors could move animals to other facilities.

"But there's no plan B if you have 25-30 percent of the capacity go down," he said.

Eric Klein, who owns both Dover Processing in Dover and Hidden Steam Farms in Elgin, said most of the hog farmers he deals with are ones raising about 200 animals a year.

So far, Klein said, retail prices for pork haven't changed much, unlike what happened with ground beef, which shot up when beef processors faced closure. But that could change.

Klein said some locker plants will likely pick up a few extra hogs from area farmers, but those few hogs are a drop in the bucket for what is being lost due to closure of large processing plant capacity.

For Preisler, the bigger issue is how the loss of income for hog farmers will impact the small towns where these farmers do business.

"There are two ultimate losers here, the farm themselves and the communities those farms support," he said. "Not only the farms themselves, the trucking company, the electrician. There’s a whole host of infrastructure built to support farmers.

"For every animal that can go through a plant, that’s one less that has to be put down. But we don’t have any other choice."