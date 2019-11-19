ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday, Feb. 21, that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 11 more Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas in addition to those announced on Feb. 5.

Due to multiple disasters in 2019, including high winds, hail, excessive rain and snow, flash flooding, and drought, producers in Cottonwood, Grant, Jackson, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Nobles, Norman, Roseau, Stevens and Traverse counties will be eligible to apply for assistance from the USDA Farm Service Agency, according to a release. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans.

The counties designated on Feb. 5 were Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Marshall, Nobles, Polk and Yellow Medicine.

Farmers should contact their local Farm Service Agency office for more information.