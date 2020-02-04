WARREN, Minn. — Damon Stroble was as surprised as anyone when he and his family appeared on television during the Super Bowl.

Stroble and his family were featured in a 30-second CHS commercial promoting farm families and cooperatives. The commercial featured Stroble, his wife, Ashley, the couple’s daughters, Chandler, Hannah and Korie, son, Tristan, and Damon’s father, Arlyn.

The commercial was shot at the family farm near Warren in August 2019 as part of a larger advertising campaign for CHS.

“We didn’t know it was going to be on the Super Bowl, so it caught us by surprise,” Damon Stroble said. “We were sitting there with a bunch of friends, and I saw the end of it.”

When Stroble realized that it was him and his family on the television screen, he went back and watched the entire commercial.

"It was really neat," he said.

Other people apparently felt the same.

“Our phones started lighting up with relatives and friends who saw it,” said Stroble, adding the commercial garnered a lot of comments on social media.

Besides Stroble family members, the commercial featured their Angus cows and farm fields. The Strobles grow soybeans, wheat, sugar beets and corn on their farm.

“We’re a family farm that ‘s been here 113 years,” Stroble said.

The Strobles were an ideal fit for the CHS commercial, which was designed to highlight American farmers and their commitment to feeding the world, said Bryan Brignac, CHS marketing and communications director.

The CHS Super Bowl commercial in which the Strobles were featured was regional, appearing in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska and a small area of Iowa, Brignac said.

“We’ve been receiving a lot of positive feedback from both our customers and our employees,” he said.

The Super Bowl commercial and two other Stroble family video spots, one 90-second and one 15-second, are part of a large, integrated advertising campaign that shows the mutually beneficial relationship that exists between farmers and cooperatives, Brignac said.

The advertising campaign took about six hours to shoot, Stroble said.

“It went fine. It was a fun experience. My kids really enjoyed it," he said.