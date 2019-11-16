Welcome to the first-ever Agweek Podcast! Starting with an introduction to the hosts, Jenny Schlecht and Al Winmill and touch on some topics from Agweek Magazine and AgweekTV: Comparing the 1980s Farm Crisis to present day challenges, updates on the fraud case surrounding the Ashby Elevator, and some further details on a feedlot foreclosure in South Dakota. This episode's guest is Jake Overby from CNH Insurance who tells us about his role in agriculture, working with equipment dealerships and their customers.
Jenny and Al started working on the Agweek Podcast in September. This first episode was recorded on Sept. 23. More episodes will be available soon!
