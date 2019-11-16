Welcome to the first-ever Agweek Podcast! Starting with an introduction to the hosts, Jenny Schlecht and Al Winmill and touch on some topics from Agweek Magazine and AgweekTV: Comparing the 1980s Farm Crisis to present day challenges, updates on the fraud case surrounding the Ashby Elevator, and some further details on a feedlot foreclosure in South Dakota. This episode's guest is Jake Overby from CNH Insurance who tells us about his role in agriculture, working with equipment dealerships and their customers.