In an interview on Fox Business Network, Perdue said: "China is going to pay for this $16 billion through tariffs coming in" and that "the revenue we're receiving is what the president has intended to fund the farmers who are being hurt by these retaliatory tariffs."

It would be the second bailout for farmers connected to Trump's tariff showdowns with China, Mexico and other countries. The Trump administration announced $12 billion in emergency measures last July.

Perdue acknowledged Thursday that U.S. farmers have been hit hard by the escalating trade fight with Beijing, and accused China of targeting the president in advance of his 2020 re-election bid.

"Farmers have been hurt disproportionately and China knows. They've gone right at President Trump's base politically that makes farmers feel pain, and he's not letting them bear the brunt of that," Perdue said.

Perdue did not offer further details before an official announcement expected later Thursday.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet farm groups at the White House at a 3:15 p.m. event Thursday.

This is article was written by Laura Reiley, a reporter for The Washington Post.