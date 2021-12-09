BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Kayla Winkler as the new chair of its Board of Directors.

The Chamber made the announcement at its annual banquet held Dec. 2 at the Sanford Center. Winkler, who re-joined the board in 2019, works in community relations for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

With the Chamber, Winkler has been very active with organization functions, especially with the Dragon Boat Festival, Marketing and Advocacy Committees.

Professionally, Winkler has worked at Sanford Health for three years. She was previously in a managerial role for Edgewater Management at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

"We are encouraged and excited to grow the Chamber in membership and innovation," Winkler said in a release. "The Bemidji community is fortunate to have many forward-thinking business leaders. As a board, we are focused on providing the right connections, resources and opportunities to help our business community grow. We are looking forward to new possibilities and many exciting initiatives in the coming year."

Other appointments for the board include:

Tracy Pogue of Kraus Anderson as vice chair.

Jordan Anderson of Ultima Bank as finance director.

Bruce Bentfield of First National Bank for an at-large seat.

Members already on the board for the 2021-2022 cycle include: