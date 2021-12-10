BEMIDJI -- Shoppers are expected to return to the east side of the Paul Bunyan Mall next week.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its doors in the mall, located at 1201 Paul Bunyan Drive. It will be the 19th Harbor Freight Store opening in Minnesota.

The new store brings approximately 25 to 30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Bemidji and all of Beltrami County,” Store Manager Robert Hanson said in a release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now more than ever our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists -- any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and much more, the release said.

The store will take up 15,000 square feet in the mall, at the former site of a Herberger's. The Bemidji Herberger's had once used 56,392 square feet in the mall before it closed in 2018.

The rest of the space will be used by Dunham Sporting Goods, though the store has not announced an official opening date yet.

It will be the second time the space of a single store has been split at the Paul Bunyan Mall. After KMart closed in 2012, Hobby Lobby opened in one section of the vacant space, using 55,000 square feet. Then, Kohl's opened in 2016, using the remaining 35,000 square feet.

Harbor Freight Tools has been listed as one of Forbes' top 20 employers in retail. The business was founded in California in 1977 and today has more than 1,200 stores nationwide with 24,000 employees.

For more information about Harbor Freight Tools, visit harborfreight.com.