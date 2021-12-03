SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Health added a cadre of celebrity endorsers to back their Profile by Sanford offering earlier this year, including singer Meghan Trainor, country band Lady A and former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

The health system announced Profile’s new star-studded endorsement lineup in February. “This partnership of strategically selected stars of music, sports and pop culture showcases Profile’s commitment to delivering personalized nutrition plans and one-on-one health coaching to transform lives,” a news release stated at the time.

Hillary Scott, Lady A’s co-lead singer, said the band decided to endorse Profile because it allowed them each to customize their own regiments. “We were really drawn to being part of and each personally joining Profile because it offers a personalized nutrition plan for each of us,” Scott stated at the time. “We’re all working parents who need a lot of energy and need a plan that’s sustainable. So, having a program developed by physicians and scientists at Sanford Health that is tailored to each of us makes us excited for the opportunity to learn new healthy habits."

Trainor, known for pop hits including “All About That Bass” and “Lips Are Movin,” said in February the endorsement deal with Profile would help her manage the upcoming birth of her son Riley. “Life has been crazy these days trying to balance album releases and getting ready for this baby,” she stated. “I need a plan that’s super easy to follow and I’m excited that I have my own Profile coach to help me in the last part of my pregnancy and after I give birth. I’m looking forward to learning more about nutrition and sharing my experience so others can find their own plans.”

Both Lady A and Trainor joined Profile’s “one-on-one nutrition coaching program.” The 52-year-old Smith, who was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after winning three Super Bowl titles with the Cowboys and leading the NFL in rushing four times, will also endorse the brand. The new lineup of celebrity endorsers “will reinforce Profile’s customized plans across every lifestyle, gender and life stage,” the news release said.

The trio have been featured in several advertisements for Profile. A January advertisement depicting the three introduced them as sponsors.

Lady A and Trainor have both appeared in subsequent advertisements highlighting the brand and how they’ve used Profile’s offerings.

Trainor’s advertisement referenced Profile’s simplicity and the guidance the program provides. The pop star is no stranger to being in the spotlight when it comes to body positivity. In 2014 when “All About That Bass” topped the charts, she claimed the song was about “loving your body,” while others decried the song as “a step backwards for body positivity and feminism.”

In their advertisement, Lady A mentioned that Profile is available on-the-go, which they said suits their touring lifestyle.

While celebrity endorsements can cost big money, a 2012 study focused on athlete endorsers published in the Harvard Business School’s Journal of Advertising Research suggested that they pay off. The study found that such endorsers can increase sales by 4% and stock prices by 0.25%.

The study reported that between 14% and 19% of advertisements featured a celebrity.

Profile has three locations in the metro area, in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The company has 101 locations in 32 states nationwide.

Sanford Health did not make anyone from Profile available to discuss their celebrity endorsement lineup. For more information, visit profileplan.com.