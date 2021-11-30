FARGO — Forum Communications Co., parent company of WDAY-TV, has reached an agreement with Red River Broadcast Co. to acquire the Fargo-based Fox affiliate KVRR-TV and the Duluth-based KQDS, company leaders announced Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The acquisition of KVRR expands Forum Communications’ reach in the Fargo market, bringing WDAY’s award-winning legacy of television broadcasting together with the KVRR team.

The addition of KQDS marks an expansion into a new TV market but one familiar to Forum Communications, which owns the Duluth News Tribune.

"We are excited to expand the broadcast voice of Forum Communications to a new network and audience,” said Josh Rohrer, FCC vice president of broadcast and WDAY-TV’s general manager. “Having the additional time to broadcast original news and live events is a tremendous opportunity for us and the audiences we serve."

The proposed transaction also involves the sale of certain satellite stations that deliver the KVRR signal to parts of the Fargo market.

Forum Communications is a family-owned media company specializing in broadcast, print and digital news as well as commercial printing and agency services. The company has more than 35 news, niche and broadcast media brands across North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota and continues to invest in quality journalism in the communities it serves.

More details will be worked out in the weeks and months ahead, Rohrer said. The acquisition is still subject to receipt of regulatory and other approvals.